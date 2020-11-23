Sims caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Bengals.

Sims got the start and played 84 percent of offensive snaps, but he was targeted only twice on Alex Smith's 25 pass attempts. The 6-foot-5 wideout continues to be highly efficient with his limited opportunities, averaging 2.5 catches for 51.5 yards on 3.0 targets per game since he became a starter in Week 11. It's possible Sims loses some work if Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) returns for Thursday's game against Dallas.