Sims caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

Sims played 94 percent of snaps on offense, and he took his first carry of the season for a five-yard gain. He continues to dominate playing time opposite Terry McLaurin, yet is averaging only 3.3 targets in seven starts. It isn't clear if Sims will catch passes from Alex Smith (calf) or Dwayne Haskins in Week 15 against Seattle.