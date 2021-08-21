Sims caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Friday's preseason win over Cincinnati, but he lost a fumble on one of the receptions.

If you're looking for a silver lining, the fumble did come while QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and the first-team offense were still on the field. Then again, Sims might not've been on the field with them if Curtis Samuel (groin) had been ready to play. In any case, the 6-5 wideout finds himself competing for a roster spot after starting for much of last season, as Washington added Samuel, Dyami Brown and Adam Humphries this offseason. Sims looks like the fourth or fifth option at wide receiver, if he keeps his roster spot at all.