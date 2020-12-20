Sims brought in five of eight targets for 26 yards in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sims was unable to break free for any big gains, with his longest catch of the afternoon going for just 10 yards. The 24-year-old speedster has flashed in a couple of games this season with 92- and 110-yard efforts, but he's also been under 30 receiving yards in four of the last five contests alone, including a complete blanking over 55 snaps in Week 10 against the Cowboys. Sims will continue as a boom-or-bust option in a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.