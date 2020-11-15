Sims will serve as one of Washington's starting receivers Sunday in Detroit with Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) inactive for the game, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Though Washington returned Steven Sims from injured reserve ahead of last week's loss to the Giants, Cam still retained a starting role while Inman was sidelined. With Steven on a limited snap count in Week 9, Cam essentially served as Washington's No. 2 wideout behind Terry McLaurin, finishing with three receptions for 110 yards on four targets. That sort of yards-per-target production likely won't be sustainable, however, especially if new starting quarterback Alex Smith opts to make the short- or intermediate-range passing game more of a priority as he steps in for the injured Kyle Allen (ankle).