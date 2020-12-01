Sims was not targeted during Thursday's 41-16 win against the Cowboys.
Sims logged his fifth consecutive start during the second leg of a Thanksgiving NFL slate, but he was held without a reception for the first time since Week 5. The Alabama product had generated three consecutive multi-catch performances entering Thursday's matchup, which included a three-catch, 110-yard receiving day Week 9 against the Giants. Sims garnered an ample workload of 55 offensive snaps, but Terry McLaurin (92 yards) was the only Washington player to eclipse 25 receiving yards in the contest.
