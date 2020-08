Coach Ron Rivera mentioned Sims as one of Washington's more impressive wide receivers during training camp, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Dontrelle Inman have been getting most of the first-team work, but Inman in particular appears vulnerable to a challenge. Sims and rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden are the top candidates to apply pressure for outside receiver snaps, though Sims was limited to two receptions in seven games last year.