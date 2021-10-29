Sims (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Sims returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past three games. He saw just three targets on 35 offensive snaps over the first four weeks of the season, but there's a chance Sims joins the starting lineup if he's able to play Sunday, as both Curtis Samuel (groin) and Dyami Brown (knee) are ruled out. Sims previously was a starter for Washington's final 10 regular-season games last year, averaging 2.9 catches for 43.8 yards on 4.5 targets in that stretch.
