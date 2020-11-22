Sims is expected to remain in the starting lineup Sunday against the Bengals with Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) inactive for the contest.

Sims will likely serve as an outside receiver at the spot opposite Terry McLaurin, leaving Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright to share work out of the slot. Cam Sims has been a surprising source of big plays while Inman has been sidelined for the previous two games, hauling in seven of nine targets for 164 yards in those contests.