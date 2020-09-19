site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Cam Sims: Returns to active roster
Sims was promoted to Washington's active roster Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Sims played in Week 1 but played all 16 of his snaps on special teams. With the Football Team's receiver corps healthy, he'll likely serve in a similar role Sunday versus the Cardinals.
