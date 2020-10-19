Sims caught his lone target for a 22-yard touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Giants.
Sims came in for Isaiah Wright, who suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury on the final drive. Antonio Gandy-Golden had injured his hamstring earlier in the game, so Sims, Terry McLaurin and Dontrelle Inman were Washington's only healthy wide receivers by the end. Sims promptly scored a touchdown, but his team came up short on the two-point attempt and wasn't able to recover the ensuing onsides kick. Sims will have a top-three role at WR if Inman and Gandy-Golden can't make it back for Week 7 against Dallas. The 2018 UDFA has bounced between the bottom of Washington's roster and the practice squad for three years now, with Sunday's touchdown being the first of his career.