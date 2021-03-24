Sims signed his restricted free agent tender Wednesday.
Sims waited a week before signing, ultimately unable to find a contract offer any better than the one-year, $2.13 million tender. The 2018 UDFA played only 56 offensive snaps in eight games through his first two seasons, before starting in 10 of his 16 appearances in 2020. Sims averaged 14.9 yards per catch and 9.9 per target last year, but he was targeted on only 12.2 percent of his routes, essentially making him an afterthought (three targets per game) behind Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic. With Curtis Samuel now joining the team, Sims may find himself in a camp battle for the third or fourth spot on the wideout depth chart. Steven Sims, Kelvin Harmon (knee), Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright could also compete for those roles, and Washington still has time to add more talent this offseason.
More News
-
Football Team's Cam Sims: Gets low-round tender•
-
Football Team's Cam Sims: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Football Team's Cam Sims: Catches five passes in win•
-
Football Team's Cam Sims: Gets nine targets•
-
Football Team's Cam Sims: Meager yardage in defeat•
-
Football Team's Cam Sims: Limited to one catch•