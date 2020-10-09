site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: football-teams-chase-roullier-questionable-with-knee-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Football Team's Chase Roullier: Questionable with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Roullier is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with a knee injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old was added to the injury report as a non-participant Friday, leaving his status for Week 5 up in the air. Keith Ismael could see work at center Sunday if Roullier is unavailable.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read