Washington signed Roullier to a four-year contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, the deal is for $40.5 million, with $19 million fully guaranteed. The 2017 sixth-round draft pick's contract will keep him with Washington through the 2024 season.
