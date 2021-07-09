Young was impressive at June minicamp and appears ready to take a step forward in his second pro season, Sam Fortier of The Washington reports.

The second overall pick from last year's draft enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign, finishing the regular season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 15 games. Young didn't participate in the voluntary portion of Washington's offseason program, but his return for June minicamp proves he's healthy and in good shape. He may soon emerge as an annual threat to lead the NFL in sacks.