Young is dealing with a hip flexor, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Young was held out of Thursday's practice and could miss a few more sessions, but there hasn't been any suggestion his injury is serious. The No. 2 overall pick should provide a big boost to the Washington pass rush, joining a defensive line with Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matthew Ioannidis. The impressive collection of talent should allow for a wealth of one-on-one opportunities coming off the edge, but it also means Young may start his career in a rotation, potentially limiting the IDP/tackle upside.