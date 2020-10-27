Young finished with six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 25-3 victory over Dallas.
Young ended the contest tied for the team lead with six tackles, the best performance of his young career. The defensive end was on the field for 82 percent of Washington's defensive snaps.
