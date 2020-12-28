Young had four tackles (three solo), a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Carolina.

Young recovered his own strip-sack early in the third quarter, keeping Washington in the game after the Panthers had moved the ball down to the red zone with a 20-3 lead. It took a while for any rally to get going, but Young and the rest of the defense certainly did their part to give the offense a shot at a comeback. While his 6.5 sacks through 14 games might seem slightly disappointing for a No. 2 overall pick, Young has made some huge plays in December, including a 47-yard fumble return for touchdown in the Week 14 win over San Francisco. He should have plenty of to impact the game in Week 17, as Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has attempted 30, 44 and 39 passes in his three starts, giving up nine sacks and six fumbles (two lost).