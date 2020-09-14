Young recorded two tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.
All of Washington's starting defensive linemen were first-round picks, and they dominated the Eagles' banged-up offensive front Sunday en route to an upset win. Young lived up to the hype, too, as he had no issue adjusting to the NFL ranks. The second-overall pick added two quarterback hits and strip-sacked Carson Wentz in the first half. Look for Young to carry the momentum into another favorable matchup against a sub-par Cardinals offensive line in Week 2.