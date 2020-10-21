Young (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
Young missed Week 4 with a groin injury, and the rookie second-overall pick evidently still isn't fully over that injury. He played 92 percent of Washington's defensive snaps last week, so barring a setback, Young should be out there Sunday against Dallas.
