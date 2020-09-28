Young (groin) appears to have avoided a major injury, Ryan Homler of NCB Sports Washington reports.
Young exited Sunday's loss to the Browns in the second quarter due to a groin injury and didn't return, but he said via his personal Twitter account after the contest that the issue is "nothing major." While an official timetable for the rookie first-round pick's return remains undisclosed, it's at least encouraging to see that he appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario.
More News
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Dominant in debut•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Back in action Sunday•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Still not practicing•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Bothered by hip•
-
Redskins' Chase Young: Washington selects second overall•