Young (groin) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In Week 3, Young was knocked from the contest with what eventually was diagnosed as a moderate groin strain. After sitting out last Sunday, he followed a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen in advance of this Sunday. Notably, Friday's full practice likely swayed Washington to activate the 2020 first-round pick. Assuming he's active, Young will look to add to the 2.5 sacks that he logged in roughly the first 10 quarters of the season.