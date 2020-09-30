Young was diagnosed Wednesday with a moderate groin strain and is expected to be sidelined for Washington's Week 4 game versus Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Before tweaking his groin in Washington's Week 3 loss to Cleveland, the No. 2 overall pick was off to a fast start to his rookie season, totaling eight tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. While Young was seemingly fortunate to avoid a Grade 3 groin strain, Washington is labeling him as week-to-week, suggesting that he could miss additional action beyond the Ravens game. Ryan Kerrigan will likely pick up more reps in Young's stead, serving as Washington's main edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat.