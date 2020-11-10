Young collected one tackle during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants, that being a sack of Daniel Jones.

Even on an afternoon in which the No. 2 overall draft choice yielded just one total tackle, he still somehow found a way to get to the quarterback, taking down Jones for a second-quarter sack. Young had entered Week 9 amidst a four-game sackless streak, though a groin injury suffered Week 3 against Cleveland may have contributed to the drought. The Ohio State product was forced to exit Week 3 while also sitting out the subsequent game against Baltimore, and he had been without a sack in his first three games back from the injury. Now having returned to the sack column, Young focuses his attention on a Week 10 road trip to Detroit.