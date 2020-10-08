Young (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young wasn't able to practice Wednesday and missed Week 4 due to his groin injury, so to see him back on the field signifies a notable step in the right direction. Still, Washington may hold out to see the rookie second overall pick go through full practice reps before clearing him for Sunday's game against the Rams.

More News