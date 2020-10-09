Young (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Young missed Week 4 and didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to limited participation Thursday gives him a shot to suit up in Week 5. The No. 2 overall pick has lived up to expectations when healthy, recording 2.5 sacks on 121 defensive snaps. Young could be headed for a game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with Ryan Kerrigan likely filling in as a starter if the rookie isn't able to play. Ryan Anderson also got extra snaps with Young out of the lineup last week.