Young (groin) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Young has managed through the groin injury ever since he suffered the issue in Week 3 against Cleveland, so the fact that he's been cleared this early in the week is a positive sign. The rookie played in 92 percent of defensive snaps last week, so expect a similar workload for Young now that he's been cleared for Sunday's game against Dallas.
