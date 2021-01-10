Young, who logged three tackles in Washington's playoff loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday, finished the 2020 regular season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Young was limited late in Saturday's game with what's being described as a mild ankle sprain. It's the sort of injury that would have been an issue for the pass-rusher had Washington advanced, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will now have the entire offseason to heal up and prepare for his second year as a pro. Looking ahead to next season, Young, who turns 22 in April, will continue to be a key passing-rushing cog on his team's stout front four, while working in a starting defensive end role.