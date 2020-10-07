Young (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Young missed last week's loss to Baltimore with the groin injury he suffered in Week 3, and he'll need to ramp up his practice participation in a hurry to suit up Sunday against the Rams. The rookie second overall pick has seen his momentum grind to a halt due to this injury after racking up 2.5 sacks in his first two games.
