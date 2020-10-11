Young (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Rams.
After a one-game absence due to a moderate groin strain, Young is back in action after going through a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen this week. Through his first 10 quarters as a pro, the 2020 first-round selection has eight tackles and 2.5 sacks to his credit.
More News
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Questionable to face Rams•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Puts in limited practice•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Remains sidelined by groin•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Football Team's Chase Young: Sidelined at practice•