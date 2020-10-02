Young (groin) won't play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Coach Ron Rivera said the team is taking a "day-by-day" approach with Young, but it isn't a great sign that the rookie was unable to practice in any capacity this week. With DT Matthew Ioannidis (torn biceps) also suffering an injury last week and now expected to miss the rest of the season, Washington's impressive D-line has taken a major hit. It does sound like Young is expected back at some point in October, if not for Week 5 against the Rams.
