Young (groin) is not practicing Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Young looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest against the Ravens due to a moderate groin strain sustained Week 3. If the rookie first-round pick is indeed forced to miss Week 4, Ryan Kerrigan would be the favorite to receive increased defensive snaps.
