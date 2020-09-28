Young (groin) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Young related via his personal Twitter account Sunday that his injury is "nothing major." Undergoing an MRI doesn't necessarily contradict the rookie, but at the very least the team is looking to rule out anything serious. The results of his MRI should be available Tuesday at the latest, and either way, his practice status will likely be closely monitored all week leading up to Sunday's matchup versus the Ravens.