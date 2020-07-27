Latimer (personal) was placed on the commissioner's exempt list Monday, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

Latimer is facing eight charges, including four felonies, for an alleged incident in Douglas County, Colo. in May. Late last week, he appeared in court remotely and was expected to report to Washington's team facilities Tuesday, but the latter won't come the pass. When (or if) he's allowed to join his teammates, Latimer will be competing for one of the last wide receiver spots on the roster.