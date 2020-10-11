Holcomb (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Holcomb will be absent for a fourth straight game, as the knee injury he picked up in the season opener continues to linger. The 2019 fifth-round pick is a depth player, so unless Jon Bostic gets hurt, Holcomb's absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic.
