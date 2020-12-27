Holcomb (concussion) is active heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Holcomb was able to log back-to-back full practice sessions to close out the week Thursday and Friday, and he's now been officially cleared after being deemed unavailable for a Week 15 matchup against Seattle. The second-year linebacker from North Carolina has started eight of the nine games he's appeared in this season after starting 15 times as a rookie. He's averaged six tackles per game in 2020 with a total of one interception and 1.5 sacks.