Holcomb (knee) isn't on Washington's injury report to start the week, Nicki Jhablava of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb has missed the past four games with a knee injury, but he's practicing fully to start the week, putting the 2019 fifth-rounder on pace to suit up Sunday against the Giants. He's projected to work in a reserve linebacker role.
