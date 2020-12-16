Holcomb recorded eight tackles (five solo) across 79 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Holcomb has burst onto the scene the past three weeks, recording 27 tackles (15 solo) and 0.5 sacks in the process. He'll now shift his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.
