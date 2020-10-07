Holcomb (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb is slated to return to the lineup Sunday against the Rams. The 2019 fifth-round pick played in the season opener but stuck to special teams, so he'll likely serve in a similar role unless starting middle linebacker Jon Bostic gets hurt.
More News
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Missing another contest•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Ruled out again•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Unavailable for Week 2•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Able to return•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Suffers knee injury•
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Makes 15 starts in rookie season•