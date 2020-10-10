Washington has listed Holcomb (knee) as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
Holcomb was a full participant at practice all week, so his questionable status is presumably a bit cautious. The second-year linebacker has been sidelined since Week 2. If given the green light, he is expected to provide depth at linebacker and help contribute on special teams.
More News
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Full-go Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Missing another contest•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Ruled out again•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Unavailable for Week 2•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Able to return•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Suffers knee injury•