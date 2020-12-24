Holcomb (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb missed Sunday's loss to Seattle after suffering the concussion during practice last week, but his ability to practice in full Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session bodes well for his chances of returning Week 16. Still, he'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before he's officially able to suit up.
