Holcomb played 11 regular-season games in 2020, recording 72 tackles (45 solo), 2.5 sacks and one interception.
The second-year pro entered Week 1 as a backup and missed Weeks 2-5 with a knee injury, but he ended up starting 11 of Washington's past 12 games, including the playoff loss to Tampa Bay. Holcomb often worked in a three-down role, closing out the year with at least seven tackles and 73 percent snap share in six consecutive games. His rate of one tackle for every 7.7 snaps hints at considerable IDP value if his role from November-January carries over to his third pro season in 2021. PFF graded Holcomb at No. 24 out of 88 qualified linebackers, seven spots behind teammate Kevin Pierre-Louis and 26 spots ahead of Jon Bostic. Pierre-Louis is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while Bostic has one year remaining on his contract and Holcomb has two years left.
