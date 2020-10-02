Holcomb (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Holcomb is set to miss his third consecutive contest due to a lingering knee injury. His absence opens up snaps on special teams.
