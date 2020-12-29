Holcomb recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and a sack across 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

Holcomb cleared concussion protocol Sunday in time to take the field and it's a good thing he did, as the linebacker led the team in tackles. He now has 65 tackles (39 solo), 2.5 sacks, a pass defensed and an interception through 10 games this season.