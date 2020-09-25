Holcomb (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Holcomb will miss a second-straight contest due to a knee injury sustained during the season opener. When healthy, he'll resume contributing on special teams for Washington.
