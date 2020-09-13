Holcomb is questionable to return to the team's Week 1 contest with a knee injury.
It's unclear how Holcomb suffered the injury or if he'll be required to miss a significant amount of time. His absence would leave the team with only three active inside linebackers.
More News
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Makes 15 starts in rookie season•
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Four more tackles in defeat•
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Credited with six tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Tallies 13 tackles•
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Redskins' Cole Holcomb: Records nine tackles•