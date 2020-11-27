Holcomb recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.
Holcomb's 10 tackles marked a season high for the second-year UNC product. He figures to see a majority of the snaps at outside linebacker again in Week 13 against the Steelers.
More News
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Cleared of knee injury•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Can't go Sunday•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Gets questionable designation•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Full-go Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Missing another contest•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Ruled out again•