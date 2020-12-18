Holcomb (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Holcomb appeared to have suffered a concussion during the practice week, and he'll enter the league's five-step concussion protocol. Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) will also sit out, meaning Khaleke Hudson, Jared Norris and Thomas Davis likely will rotate in at the outside linebacker positions against an efficient Seahawks run game.