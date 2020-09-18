Holcomb (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb exited the season opener after playing 21 special-teams snaps and no defensive snaps. The Football Team may activate a practice squad linebacker to add depth, especially if Thomas Davis (calf) is ruled out.
