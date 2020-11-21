site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Cole Luke: Promoted by Washington
Luke has been elevated to Washington's active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Luke's last stint on an active roster was in 2019 with the Panthers. He will now presumably provide depth at cornerback for Washington while also potentially contributing on special teams.
